The Lighthouse trailer: Robert Pattinson, William Dafoe paint an eerie picture in Robert Eggers’ period drama
The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers’ much-anticipated follow-up to the 2015 indie horror hit The Witch, premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at Cannes Film Festival 2019. It caused a storm at the festival and was one of the hot-ticket premieres.
Co-written by Eggers and his brother, Max, the nautical horror-fantasy film was shot on black-and-white 35mm film. The film is set in the world of old sea-faring myths, taking place in Nova Scotia in the early 20th century and centering around an aging lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe).
Weeks ahead of the film's theatrical release, a new trailer of The Lighthouse was released. The new video clip shows Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in a face-off as the two characters keep asking "What?" to each other, while a montage of the film's most intriguing scenes make up the backdrop, increasing the element of mystery in the film.
The Lighthouse (2019) Directed by Robert Eggers DP: Jarin Blaschke The movie is set in 1890, has an aspect ratio of 1.19:1, and was filmed on 35 mm black and white Double-X 5222 film stock, augmenting the Panavision Millennium XL2 camera with vintage Baltar lenses designed in the 1930s. To enhance the image, making it resemble early photography, a custom cyan filter made by Schneider Filters that emulated the look and feel of orthochromatic film from the late 19th century was used. . I’m seriously excited for this film. October 18th needs to hurry up ASAP!!! Just from the great reviews this film’s receiving, I have a feeling we’re in for one hell of a film. I love everything about the way The Lighthouse looks. The cinematography, the aspect ratio, the lighting, the setting, and of course, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe starring alongside being directed by Robert Eggers who wrote and directed The VVitch, I cant wait anymore.
The Lighthouse will get a limited release in Los Angeles and New York theatres on 18 October.
Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 11:59:49 IST