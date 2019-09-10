You are here:

The Lighthouse trailer: Robert Pattinson, William Dafoe paint an eerie picture in Robert Eggers’ period drama

The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers’ much-anticipated follow-up to the 2015 indie horror hit The Witch, premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at Cannes Film Festival 2019. It caused a storm at the festival and was one of the hot-ticket premieres.

Co-written by Eggers and his brother, Max, the nautical horror-fantasy film was shot on black-and-white 35mm film. The film is set in the world of old sea-faring myths, taking place in Nova Scotia in the early 20th century and centering around an aging lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe).

Weeks ahead of the film's theatrical release, a new trailer of The Lighthouse was released. The new video clip shows Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in a face-off as the two characters keep asking "What?" to each other, while a montage of the film's most intriguing scenes make up the backdrop, increasing the element of mystery in the film.

The Lighthouse will get a limited release in Los Angeles and New York theatres on 18 October.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 11:59:49 IST