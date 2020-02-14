The Letter for the King teaser: A squire is prophesied to defeat ruthless emperors in Netflix's medieval fantasy drama

Netflix has offered the first teaser of yet another fantasy drama, The Letter for the King, based on a 1962 novel by Dutch writer Tonke Dragt. The show arrives at the heels of the success of Henry Cavill-starrer The Witcher.

The six-episode medieval fantasy series traces the adventures of a young squire named Tiuri (Amir Wilson of His Dark Materials), who dreams of becoming a knight one day, like his father was. It has been written by Will Davies (How To Train Your Dragon, Johnny English), who also serves as the executive producer on the show.

The teaser begins with a narrator informing the viewers about the northern kingdoms of Unauwen and Dagonaut, and how they have repeatedly been waging wars on the southern land of Eviellan. After resisting attempts of the conquerer for thousands of years, a ruthless prince Viridian (Gijs Blom) finally bests Eviellan's rebellion. The only way for Eviellan can restore its peace and freedom is through a prophesied hero, who will take on Viridian, and crush the rising darkness.

While on his quest to deliver a secret letter to the king, Tiuri gets to know that he may be the chosen one who will be instrumental in restoring peace to the land.

The show also stars actor-director Andy Serkis, his daughter Ruby, David Wenham, Peter Ferdinando and Thaddea Graham. Andy portrays the role of a scheming mayor in Mistrinaut, and Ruby his daughter Lavinia, reports Syfy Wire.

Despite its Game of Thrones-esque atmosphere, The Letter for the King will go easy on the violence and gore, assures Wilson in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “You can enjoy the adventure without a lot of violence,” he says.

The Letter for the King debuts on 20 March on Netflix.

