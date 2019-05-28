The Last Watch: Game of Thrones producers reveal they brought actors back on season 8 set as decoys

A week after the finale episode of Game of Thrones, HBO gave a peek into the making of the mammoth fantasy show in its behind-the-scenes documentary titled The Last Watch. The two-hour-long documentary shed light into the gruelling effort put in by the cast and crew to craft the final season. Viewers also learnt a few secrets that the producers implemented to confuse potential leakers and media.

"It's very hard to keep the cast quiet, because when in Spain, you must eat and drink. So, they're going to be out and about, and so we brought out a few ringers," admitted GoT executive producer Bernadette Caulfield.

The documentary showed several actors, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Vladimir Furdik (The Night King) in Seville, even though they weren't filming there.

Faye Marsay (The Waif) and Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H'ghar), who have not been a part of the show since season six, were also spotted.

Kit Harington also said that it was "weird" to come out "as a decoy", but not actually shooting.

The Dragonpit scene, where Tyrion's trial takes places and Bran's kingship is conferred, was filmed at Seville.

According to Insider, this is not the first time actors were being used as decoy to throw off leakers. Sibel Kekilli, who played Shae and was killed by Tyrion in the fourth season, was employed as a decoy while filming the sixth season in Peniscola, Spain.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 11:18:21 IST

