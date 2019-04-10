The Last Summer trailer: Netflix film charts the journey of four friends on their path to self-discovery

Netflix has released a trailer for its new film titled The Last Summer. Featuring several intersecting stories, The Last Summer follows a group of recent high school graduates as they navigate their way through their final summer before taking off for college. As the youths wrestle with love lost and found, form friendships in unexpected circumstances, and take greater control in their relationships with parents, they ultimately decide who they will be and what they will do as they stand on the precipice of adulthood.

K.J. Apa, who also plays Archie Andrews in Riverdale, leads the star cast, which includes Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage, Sosie Bacon, Wolfgang Novogratz, Gabrielle Anwar, Ed Quinn, Jacob McCarthy, Mario Revolori, Gage Golightly, Norman Johnson, Jr. and Tyler Posey.

The Last Summer is produced by Mike Karz, William Bindley and Wayne Rice. The film is directed by William Bindley, who also co-wrote the film with Scott Bindley.

The Last Summer is set to premiere on Netflix on 3 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 16:35:10 IST

