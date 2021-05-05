Premiering on 14 May, The Last Hour explores the story of a spiritual healer, who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer

Amazon Prime Video, today, announced its first-ever supernatural crime series in India, The Last Hour. Set in a small Himalayan town, the series explores the story of a Shaman (Healer), who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer.

The Last Hour, features Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in prominent roles. Created, written, and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz and executive produced by Asif Kapadia and Amit Kumar, The Last Hour, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14 May.

Celebrated Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia who makes his Indian Web Series debut as Executive Producer with The Last Hour said in a statement, “Amit and I share an interest in the supernatural and he is particularly fascinated by the concept of playing with time. We wanted to create a series that was original, authentic and riveting and are glad that this journey with Amazon Prime video has been collaborative and supportive. I am so excited to launch The Last Hour to audiences across the world.”

Show-runner and Director Amit Kumar said in a statement, “I’m really thrilled that The Last Hour will be viewed by a truly global audience spread across almost 240 countries and territories. Asif Kapadia and I have worked together since our film school days, and when the chance to collaborate on this idea together came up, we grabbed it.”

Check out the teaser