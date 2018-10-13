The Kominsky Method trailer: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin try to cope with old age in Netflix's new comedy series

Netflix released the trailer of The Kominsky Method, its latest eight-episode dramedy series, featuring Michael Douglas as the once eminent Sandy Kominsky and Alan Arkin, his compatriot. The funny yet emotional series charts the journey of the duo as they explore life anew as aging best friends.

Douglas and Arkin seem to have the best comic timing when they share screen space together as is evident from the trailer. As the more whiny friend, Arkin is often seen losing hope amid life's trials and tribulations while Douglas' character plays the role of the mood-enhancer.

In an endearing moment in the trailer, Sandy tries to convince Arkin's character to essentially shrug off the dejection. "It's a scary f**king world out there, but most of us get through it because we are not alone," says Sandy. "Who do I have?" whines Arkin. "Me, you dumb shit." replies an exasperated Sandy.

As the ageing duo deals with their share of problems which range from admitting a drug addict daughter to the rehab to controlling an apparent prostrate issue, The Kominsky Method is sure to grow on the audiences as the narrative gradually unfolds more vulnerabilities of the aged duo.

The Kominsky Method starts streaming on Netflix from 16 November. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 16:30 PM