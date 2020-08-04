The Kissing Booth actor Joey King joins Brad Pitt in David Leitch's Bullet Train

Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, is based on Isaka Kotar’s Japanese novel Maria Beetle

Kissing Booth actor Joey King has joined the cast of Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie Bullet Train. Based on Isaka Kotar’s Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle', the film will be directed by David Leitch.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the project, she wrote on Instagram, “I’m so excited it’s kind of unbelievable!"

Check out the official announcement here

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script, reported Variety.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the project through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Sony Pictures has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps and no date has been set yet for the production start.

King is fresh out of the success of the second film in her teen romance franchise The Kissing Booth. The film released on Netflix on 24 July and the streaming platform recently announced a third instalment that will come out in 2021.

Pitt was last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, for which he won his career-first acting Oscar.