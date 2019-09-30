The King’s Man trailer: Ralph Fiennes and his team of elite spies gear up to rescue millions in this prequel

A new trailer of Matthew Vaughn's spy action film The King’s Man reveals that it is going back in time, with Ralph Fiennes taking the lead role as a World War I soldier who helps create the titular independent intelligence agency.

The trailer highlights Fiennes' Duke of Oxford and Harris Dickinson's Conrad in action, as well as the threat posed by Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans). He introduces Conrad to their weaponised fold and also takes him to a clothing store to get a suit hence marking his official entry to the club. There are plenty of gun battles and explosions and even sword fights. We also get glimpses of the other team members Polly (Gemma Arterton) and Shola (Djimon Hounsou) who begin training Conrad for the battle.

Fiennes and his team must race ahead 'to stop a motley collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds from their plot of a war that will wipe out millions'. He'll need to come up with some wise plans (and a handy new invention called a parachute) to battle the likes of Rasputin.

Check out the trailer here

This February, witness the rise of the civilized. Watch the new trailer for The King’s Man now. #TheKingsMan pic.twitter.com/LtfKil5v6s — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) September 30, 2019

The film also stars Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl and Charles Dance.

According to Hypebeast, Kingsman: The Secret Service earned about $414 million while Kingsman: The Golden Circle raked in $410 million globally.

Kingsman is based on Mark Millar's spy comic book series, illustrated by Dave Gibbons. The first two films starred Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Taron Egerton as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin, a small time criminal who is recruited by the exclusive spy agency.

The film is slated to release on 14 February, 2020.

