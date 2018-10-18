The Kid Who Would Be King trailer: Joe Cornish’s adventure film blends children's tale with Arthurian legend

The Kid Who Would Be King makers recently launched the first trailer. Helmed by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block), the film is an adaptation of the legendary Arthurian tale. Young Alex (played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis), is depicted as an insignificant nobody till he accidentally discovers the Excaliber, which inevitably opens up a world of action and adventure.

Alex is flung into a world which gets attacked by the evil antagonist witch, Morgana (played by Rebecca Ferguson). It's now his responsibility to raise his 'army' (which mostly comprises of eager-to-miss-school teens) to combat the impending threat. With Marlin's help (portrayed by Patrick Stewart), Alex gears up to face Morgana's intimidating forces.

At a particular juncture of the trailer, Alex is told that much like the great Arthur, he would have to lead his men into war. Alex's helplessness on account of being just a teen is promptly overcome with the call of the hour and he strategically starts chalking out his plan of action.

The trailer portrays both the lighthearted narrative of a children's adventure as well as the iconic yet dangerous Arthurian plot points.

The Kid Who Would Be King is scheduled to hit theatres on 1 March, 2019. Watch the trailer here.

