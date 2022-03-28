The one thing that becomes immediately apparent in the trailer of the breathlessly awaited follow-up to KGF is that it is far more polished than the first part which was fairly rough in texture and execution.

There is a certain polished proclivity to the aura of rancid rancour hat shrouds this fretful franchise in its second innings. The mood remains irredeemably grim. There is not a smile to be seen in the trailer of KGF Chapter 2. Everyone is surly and sullen. The Growl is the chosen form of expression. The crowd scenes are mounted on a scale to rival Rajamouli. But there is certain amount of exaggeration in the epic ambitions. The chosen colours for the feverish frames are rust-brown and blackish-grey.

‘Rocking Star’ (as his fan s like to call him) Yash makes an entry in a blazing trail of a drawl. “I don’t like violence,” he deadpans under that thick beard. “Violence likes me. I can’t avoid.”

Neither can the sequel to the freak-hit of 2018 avoid violence. It is dark and sinister. Gritty and grisly. But somehow the overall effect is that of an over-anxious team trying to build extra steam in a product that became in its initial release far more successful than it was expected to be. And let’s face it. KGF Part 1 was an awful film. Blood-splattered, gloomy grumpy and gory, it made revenge look like a torture chamber for the audience.

Also, the supporting cast of the first KGF was very poor. Chapter 2 has some eye-soothing faces, like Raveena Tandon playing a Machiavellian politician. “Ghus ke marenge,” Raveena warns with gritted teeth, reminding us more of the country attacking Pakistan than a politician ordering an anti-social to be brought in…. Or was that an ominous representation of the fear during the pandemic that this epic-sized product was likely to fit into the home-viewing format?

Wait. Am I reading too much into what is clearly a clash between the ‘Rocking’ hero Yash and the ‘shocking’ villain Sanjay Dutt?

The trailer is cut in such a way that gives away nothing except the fact that the action scenes are shot in ominous colours that make the flow of blood darker than usual. There is an element of sepia blended with blood in the art direction that is quite fascinating. But apart from that there is nothing here to make us count the days until the release on April 14.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

