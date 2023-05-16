The Kerala Story: What is Kerala ISIS module and role of converted Muslims?
The movie implied the Kerala ISIS module, which was busted by NIA in 2016.
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, which is said to be based on true events, showed the bitter and harsh reality of the conversion of a group of women to Islam and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the stater of Kerala.
The hard-hitting human drama also refers to how the state has turned out to be an epicentre of Indian terrorists in the country. The movie implied the Kerala ISIS module, which was busted by NIA.
ISIS operative Yasmin Zahid :
She was involved in recruiting 15 youths from Kerala for ISIS & sending them to Afghanistan
NIA court sentenced Yasmin to 7 years in jail
She’s 2nd wife of Rashid Abdullah, leader of ISIS Kerala module, who was believed to be killed in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/pNBdGrA4Ah
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 10, 2023
It shows how the Islamists are divided by border but bought together by the ideology of jihad.
Yasmin Ahmed Jahid’s story
Yasmin Ahmed Jahid, who hailed from Bihar, was reported married to Syed Ahmed and the couple lived in Saudi Arabia. In 2011, the duo came back to India and started residing in Malappuram, which was one of the places revolving around jihad and forced Islamic conversions.
She started working as an English teacher in Peace International School, which had 12 branches across the country. This school is inspired by Dr Zakir Naik’s Islamic International School.
In 2016, Yasmin Ahmed Jahid married Abdul Rashid Abdulla, who lured an engineering graduate Sonia Sebastian. She converted to Islam and became Ayisha to marry Abdul. The duo used to conduct the coaching classes of Islamic Jihad in Kerala. Yasmin didn’t only attend these classes but also brought other aspiring students, who wanted to ISIS terrorists.
During interrogation, Yasmin revealed that she had recruited 22 people into ISIS including three children and six women. She further shared that the people, who were recruited from Kerala were sent to Kuwait, Dubai, Muscat and Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports.
On 30th July, Yasmin was arrested at the New Delhi International Airport while trying to escape to Kabul. The NIA Court in Kochi gave her seven years of rigorous imprisonment to her along with Rs 25,000 fine.
NIA Judge S Santhosh Kumar said, “Considering the nature and circumstances of the case, the court doesn’t find any reason to invoke the Probation of Offenders Act. At the time of arrest, the son of the accused was with her and now he is in the custody of his father. However, considering the fact that the accused is a lady aged about 30 years, a lenient view is taken.”
