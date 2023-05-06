Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story‘ directed by Sudipto Sen and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has turned out to be success on day 1 itself by minting Rs 8.03 crore at the box-office. This is actually the first legitimate success story in the first four months since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The weekend seems to be approx. Rs 30 crore and with no major competition in the coming weeks, it’s all set to enjoy a free run and emerge as a bona-fide winner.

The obstacles the film faced

Several petitions were filed seeking restraining reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. These petitions have been filed in pursuance of a teaser of the film which was released in November, 2022 depicting that innocent girls were lured and converted to Islam over a period of time. The petitioners alleged that the film which claims to be based on true facts is false and misleading and is likely to hurt religious sentiments and spread hatred between communities in India. Several petitioners also equated the film to hate speech.

Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.

The petitioners therefore knocked the doors of Kerela High Court and Chennai High Court. Mr. Ameet Naik, Managing Partner of Naik, Naik and Company represented the producers of the film Vipul Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and opposed the grant of any reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. Mr. Naik pointed out that the film carries a disclaimer that it is a work of fiction and does not claim historical and factual accuracy. He also pointed out that CBFC, which is a statutory body competent to certify films has found the film to be in conformity with the Guidelines and fit for public exhibition.

