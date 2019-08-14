The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film through poster, announces its release on 15 August, 2020

The first poster of Vivek Agnihotri's forthcoming directorial, The Kashmir Files, has been unveiled. The film will be based on Kashmiri Pandits.

Agnihotri had earlier described what his upcoming film will showcase. "I’ve been wanting to make a film on the Kashmir issue for a long time and after my recent success, I have the confidence to tackle the sensitive subject. Little kids were shot, women raped, and people told to leave their houses at night, the film will be an honest investigation into one of the biggest human tragedies," he was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Agnihotri announced the news on Twitter, stating that the film will release on 15 August, 2020.

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's tweet here

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported pic.twitter.com/5pbgJ2OLZv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2019

He has also urged netizens to come forward, and share their experiences regarding the mass exodus of Kashmiri pandits in early 1990. Here's Agnihotri's tweet

Thanks to everyone who suggested creative titles. Most suggested #TheKashmirFiles The credit for #KashmirUnreported goes to @DimpleAtra Please help us with research. If you know anything about the genocide of 1990, pl let us know. This is truly your film. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2019

The film is scheduled to go on floors within the next six months with an ensemble cast. Vivek plans on meeting as many Kashmiri Pandit refugees as he can — from Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai, and even abroad — to get first-hand accounts of their stories.

Vivek added that he had already worked with several activists in the area, and spoken to top politicians. He was initially planning a book but will now develop a film on it. He stated that most films on the subject have "justified the terrorism", and portrayed the Indian Army in a bad light. Vivek emphasised that he plans on changing such a narrative with The Kashmir Files.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 11:45:29 IST