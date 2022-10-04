Vivek Agnihotri is having a glorious year, and all for good reason. Firstly, his movie The Kashmir Files became the first Hindi film to hit the Rs. 250-crore-mark at the domestic box office since the pandemic. And now he’s booked a new property alongside wife and actress Pallavi Joshi. Seemingly checking yet another box off their New Year’s resolution list, Agnihotri and Pallavi reportedly have jointly bought a premium residential apartment in Versova locality of Mumbai’s Andheri suburb. According to a recent report in TOI, the luxurious apartment cost the duo Rs 17.92 crores. The report added that the filmmaker and his actress wife bought the apartment from the developer of the project Ecstasy Realty.

As per the report, the couple’s lavish apartment is located on the 30th floor of the building, which comes with three car parking slots. The property is reportedly spread over more than 3,258 sq ft. For the registration of the deal, the couple has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore. According to the report, the documents were accessed via Indextap.com and the value of the apartment was a little over Rs 55,000 per sq ft. This after Agnihotri’s sleeper hit took just over a month to reach the landmark Rs. 250 crores at the national box office. The film, which is based on the 1990’s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, recorded a worldwide collection of over Rs. 340 crores. For those who don’t know the movie was made with a budget of Rs 15-20 crore.

Meanwhile, Agnihotri, who is well known for speaking out loud about his opinions on hot topics, recently took to his official Twitter account to once again react to the news reports comparing the box office collection of his recent outing The Kashmir Files and Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Project Brahmastra. Agnihotri wrote, “Dear media, So many times I have publicly announced that we are not in Bollywood’s Box Office rat race. We are independent and at I Am Buddha Foundation we are making research-based, small-budget movies to make a socio-political impact & correct wrong narratives. Thanks. VRA”

Dear media, So many times I have publicly announced that we are not in Bollywood’s Box Office rat race. We are independent and at @i_ambuddha we are making research based, small budget movies to make socio-political impact & correct wrong narratives.

Thanks. VRA#NotBollywood https://t.co/dROgSA550K — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 3, 2022



The Kashmir Files featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli in prominent roles and was released this year in March.

