The year 2022 has been a very crucial year for Bollywood to not just bring back the lost vibe of its existence but also recover from the dull condition of the box office which was drastically hit post the pandemic. The picture at the large post the pandemic has very much changed for Bollywood and the audience is finding a very strong reason to go back to the theaters. This reason was indeed fulfilled by the films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to entertain the mass audience with their super strong content and entertaining factors.

Where almost every big player in the industry has brought their film to the audience, the major winning game seems to be played by movies like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to win big games at the box office earning much more than their invested amount. The heart-wrenching real story of The Kashmir Files provoked every emotion of the Indian citizen. The film made its mark with its strong content that has the power to give voice to many Kashmiri pandits whose stories drive the audience back to the cinema halls. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came as a successor to its, much-awaited franchise and gave the audience a burst of laughter that was lost from the theaters in the post-pandemic period.

As per a trade analyst, “There have been only two films, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that have given a fair return on investment post the pandemic era. While the year saw the release of many big films, these two are the only films that proved to be profitable for the producers in spite been made on a low budget. Where The Kashmir Files’s budget was around 25 Cr. it went on to earn around 340 Cr. globally, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. While on the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s budget was around 70 Cr. the film went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 with a collection of around 266 Cr. worldwide.”

While the audience is also eagerly waiting to witness a blast of entertainment from Bollywood, there weren’t many films that stood strong on their expectation. If we look at the films that have actually brought a fair return on investment on their budget would be Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan. These two films are the only films that not only proved profitable for the producers but also brought back the lost charm of the theaters.

This has certainly seen that the best and the smart investment anyone can make is on good content and which has been proved with these films excelling at the box office while sidelining all the big films with big budgets.

