Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale exchanged wedding vows on Monday in the presence of their close friends and family

Popular comedian Sugandha Mishra has finally tied the knot with boyfriend Sanket Bhosale. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Monday, 26 April in the presence of their close friends and families in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, the first photo of the newlywed couple is out!

TV producer Preeti Simoes took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo from one of the ceremonies from Sanket and Sugandha’s wedding. She captioned the photo saying, “Just Married” along with a sticker and congratulated the couple.

In the viral photo, the couple is seen twinning in yellow outfits. Sugandha opted for a yellow and pink lehenga for the engagement ceremony, while Sanket wore a yellow blazer to complement his ladylove.

Preeti had earlier shared photos from the Mehendi ceremony where Sugandha was captured in a stunning dark green lehenga, where she is showcasing her Mehendi.

Yesterday, 26 April, Sugandha had also posted a few beautiful clicks from her Mehendi ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was held while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Also, the guests were asked to take the Rapid Antigen Test before attending the functions.

It was earlier this month that Sugandha and Sanket had announced their engagement on social media and made their relationship official. The duo has earlier appeared together in Zee TV's Summer Express in the year 2017 and later in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

Looking into Sugandha’s career, she entered the industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and became a household name. While Sanket rose to fame after appearing in various episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.