The Kapil Sharma Show to host veteran Bollywood actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen, Asha Parekh

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh will soon make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek shared a photograph featuring the actresses along with the team of the show, including Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravati, on Instagram. They can be seen in the iconic costumes made popular by the actresses in their films.

Previously, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Kesari. The cast of Junglee and the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

In February, Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after his comments about the Pulwama terror attack sparked massive outrage. Netizens had even called for a boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sony TV unless Sidhu was sacked from it.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 11:52:22 IST