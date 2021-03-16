The Irregulars trailer: Netflix's Sherlock Holmes spin-off finds teenagers solving supernatural crimes in Victorian London

The Irregulars follows a group of teenagers who are manipulated into solving crimes for the 'sinister' Doctor Watson and his business partner Sherlock Holmes.

Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer of The Irregulars. Part of the OTT platform's Sherlock Holmes cinematic universe, the eight-part series puts a new twist on some familiar characters from the famous Holmes books.

As per the trailer, the series revolves around a group of troubled street teenagers, named the Baker Street Irregulars. The teens are manipulated into solving crimes for Doctor Watson and his business partner Sherlock Holmes who is shown missing.

The show is set in Victorian London where crimes take a supernatural turn and the Irregulars have to come together to save the world.

Check out the trailer here

Sherlock and Dr. Watson are in need of a little help. The Irregulars premieres March 26 pic.twitter.com/vXU1JaQ18N — Netflix (@netflix) March 15, 2021

The character of Sherlock will be a minor one as he only appears in five of the eight episodes, reported The Verge. Also, Sherlock and his sidekick will be seen in a negative light.

The project stars Thaddea Graham as Bea, Jojo Macari as Billy, Darci Shaw as Jessie, Mckell David as Spika, Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Sherlock Holmes, Clarke Peters as The Linen Man, Harrison Osterfield as Leopold and Royce Perreson as John Watson.

Rebecca Hodgson has produced the supernatural show while Johnny Allan has directed it with Weronika Tofilska and Joss Agnew. On the other hand, Tom Bidwell has penned the series.

The series will be rolled out on 26 March. Last year, the streaming service had released Enola Holmes, which narrated the story of Sherlock’s younger sister. The project was a part of the same cinematic universe.