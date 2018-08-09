The Innocents trailer: Netflix's supernatural show features Sorcha Groundsell as a shape-shifting teenager

A new trailer for upcoming British series The Innocents was released on 8 August. The show, to be aired on Netflix, centres on June and Harry, two teenagers who run away from their families to be together; the situation however, is complicated further with the discovery of June's shape-shifting powers.

The trailer shows June, who is learning about her newfound abilities, struggling to come to terms with the information. It also introduces Guy Pearce as the professor who reveals that June's power is not exclusive, as there are other individuals who are bestowed with similar capabilities. There is an undertone of mystery and horror running throughout the trailer; and a particular sequence reveals that while June can shape-shift and take the corporeal form of another human being, her reflections on the mirror are always that of her own physical self.

The Innocents is created by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, who is also the executive producer for the project. Apart from Guy Pearce, The Innocents features Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott who will be essaying the parts of June and Harry.

Farren Blackburn, who is also one of the executive producers of the upcoming Netflix watch, has directed six out of eight episodes. Elaine Pyke, Charlie Pattinson, and Willow Grylls of New Pictures have also served as executive producers.

The Innocents is set to premiere on Netflix on 24 August.

Watch the trailer here:

