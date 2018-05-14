The Incredibles 2 poster celebrates Mother's Day; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom release date: Social Media Stalker's Guide

New The Incredibles 2 poster celebrates Mother's Day

Presenting the new poster of upcoming animation adventure #Incredibles2... 22 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/6lcPGJiNBe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

A new poster for Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles 2 to celebrate Mother's Day featuring Holly Hunter's Elastigirl. The film is a sequel to the 2004 animated film featuring the Parr family members Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl and their children, Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dashiell (Huck Milner) baby Jack Jack. The Incredibles 2 is slated to release in India on 15 June.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to release in India two weeks before the US

#JurassicWorld: #FallenKingdom to release 2 weeks *before* its US release in India... Arrives in India on 8 June 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... New poster of #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom: pic.twitter.com/6lcSzvbtfq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theatres in India two whole weeks before its US release date. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both back to reprise their respective roles for the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. They are joined by the likes of BD Wong, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall and Justice Smith.

Ranveer Singh shares throwback picture of workout session

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shared an old photo of a work-out session from his childhood days. The actor captioned the photo of him on a stationary cardio cycle with “Getting my cardio done like…#throwback#mondaymotivation.”

Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma poster unveiled

The comeback story of a once-in-a-lifetime player, an inspiration for many! Watch out for the story of our #Soorma - #SandeepSingh, releasing, July 13! #2MonthsToSoorma pic.twitter.com/aItyJhjNvp — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 13, 2018

Diljit Dosnajh shared the poster for his upcoming gilm, Soorma. After Udta Punjab and Phillauri, the actor stars in Shaad Ali's biopic alongside Tapsee Pannu. It is a biopic on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.

Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover groove to Hum Tum song

On Dhan Dhana Dhan, Big Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Sunil Grover delivered a stunning dance performance of "Saanson Ko Saanson Mein" from the 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji. As expected, the video instantly went viral.

Mohanalal grieves death of Kalasala Babu

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered his condolences at the passing of respected actor Kalasala Babu. After undergoing treatment for three months, Kalasal passed away due to cerebral haemorrhage on Sunday in a hospital in Ernakulum.

