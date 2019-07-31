The Hunt trailer: Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts are prey for Hilary Swank and the one-percenters

The trailer of The Hunt was released by Blumhouse Productions recently. The banner has been behind many successful films like Get Out, The Purge, Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman.

The trailer opens with Crystal (Netflix's GLOW actress Betty Gilpin) asking a department store's workers what state she is in. She kills them after they tell her she's in Arkansas, only to learn that she and 11 more people like her are now part of a human trophy hunting event. They are the targets of a mysterious group of "elites."

As the clip progresses, Oscar winning actress Hilary Swank is revealed to be the mastermind behind this twisted game. "We pay for everything, so this country belongs to us. They’re not human beings," she says. The film is packed with blood, violence and a decent amount of gore.

"Of all the people you kidnapped, of all the people you killed, you picked the wrong gang," Gilpin can be heard saying before a face off between her and Swank ends the trailer.

The official synopsis of the film reads: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

They've been chosen... for a very specific purpose ... The Hunt. Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, and Ike Barinholtz star in the new trailer for #TheHuntMovie. pic.twitter.com/R8gYb1nS0g — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 30, 2019

Craig Zobel has directed The Hunt from a script by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. Besides Gilpin and Swank, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz, Glenn Howerton and Sturgill Simpson.

The Hunt is slated to hit cinemas on 27 September.

