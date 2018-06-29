The House With a Clock In Its Walls trailer: Jack Black and Cate Blanchett race against time to fight evil

A new trailer of The House With a Clock In Its Walls was released by Universal Pictures on 28 June. The upcoming fantasy-adventure film centers around a young boy Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle Jonathan Barnavelt (played by Jack Black) in , where he also meets their neighbour and ally Mrs. Zimmerman (played by Cate Blanchett).

Soon enough, Lewis learns that his eccentric uncle is a warlock, his neighbour is a witch and there is a giant clock somewhere in the house that possesses the power to destroy the world.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the trio's magical adventure as they fight magical pumpkins and try to literally race against time to locate this mysterious clock, which was hidden by the house's previous owner, an evil warlock named Isaac Izard (played by Kyle MacLachlan).

Directed by Eli Roth, who has been known for directing some gruesome horror films like The Green Inferno, Cabin Fever and Hostel, this family-friendly flick seems promising and features the right combination of fun and scary.

The House With a Clock In Its Walls is based on John Bellairs' 1973 book of the same name. The film also stars Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic.

It is slated for release in cinemas on 21 September, 2018.

Watch the trailer here.

