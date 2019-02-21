The Highwaymen trailer: Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson's quirky chemistry shines through in John Lee Hancock's film

Netflix film The Highwaymen charts the journey of two former Texas Rangers as they trail the infamous duo of Bonnie & Clyde. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson's characters are brought out of their 'retirement spell' and pushed to the fields in order to catch the miscreants who created havoc during the Great Depression.

Sparknotes:

- Bonnie & Clyde were bad.

- Harrelson & Costner are good.

- Kathy Bates should be in all movies forever. pic.twitter.com/SuRMoqpAP2 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 20, 2019

John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Founder) crafts his latest crime drama with careful observation. The otherwise serious narrative is pleasantly disrupted by brief comic moments provided by the odd chemistry between Costner and Harrelson.

The trailer depicts how these apparently two rusty old men try and help bust the case even when FBI and the latest forensic technology fail to catch Bonny & Clyde. Kathy Bates is feisty as Miriam Amanda Wallace Ferguson, the first female governor of Texas.

The movie, based on true events, is produced by Casey Silver Productions.

The Highwaymen will be available for streaming on Netflix on 29 March with a limited theatrical release on 15 March.

Watch The Highwaymen's trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 16:19:45 IST