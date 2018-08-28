The Haunting of Hill House teaser showcases Netflix's horrifying take on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel

Netflix released the first teaser of its upcoming new horror series, The Haunting of Hill House. Along with the teaser of the ten-part series on the official Twitter page, Netflix also gave audiences the first glimpse of its adaptation of the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name which is to premiere on 12 October.

Don't you want to come home? The Haunting of Hill House is only on Netflix October 12. pic.twitter.com/xqeLg7Of0E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) August 27, 2018

The one-and-a-half minute teaser depicts a continuous pan shot of the interior of the house from one room to the other. As the camera moves slowly from left to right, untoward occurrences are seen happening in the house. The beds form depressions on its own, as if an invisible person were sitting on it; eerie shadows are seen walking across a room; inexplicable human-like forms are seen shifting under the bed covers of another sleeping room and the inevitable yet effective trope of the flickering lights are seen in the corridors.

The streaming giant also released a few images of the horror series which showcase the cast of the show as well which includes Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, and Henry Thomas.

The soundtrack is kept to a bare minimum, which successfully adds on to the uncomfortable feeling in the haunted house. The ticking clock, the flowing curtains and occasional creaking of beds is all that is heard.

The Netflix adaptation charts the narrative of a family which is depicted both in the modern time as well as in the past. They are shown battling ghosts both literally and metaphorically which come into their lives to disrupt it. The series will be created and directed by Mike Flanagan. He will also function as the executive producer for the show.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 13:35 PM