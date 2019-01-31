The Haunting of Hill House actor Victoria Pedretti cast as female lead in Netflix's You season 2

'The Bent Neck Lady' is returning to Netflix. Victoria Pedretti, who played the troubled Eleanor "Nell" Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, has been roped in as the female lead for the second season of psychological thriller You.

The first season follows Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg who is obsessed with a budding writer, Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail.

Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store.

Love is more focused on leading an interesting real life than a designed one on social media. As she is coming to terms with a deep grief, she meets Joe, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.

Showrunner Sera Gamble said she was bowled over by Pedretti's performance in Haunting... and thought she would be the perfect actor to play Love.

"It is very f**king cool that Victoria is playing this role. I binged Hill House, and she was incredible.

"And then a couple of days later, (executive producer) Greg (Berlanti) sent an email asking, 'Have you seen Hill House? Have you seen Victoria Pedretti, wouldn't she make a perfect Love?' Leave it to Greg to put that together," Gamble told Entertainment Weekly.

You, which moved from Lifetime to Netflix following season one, is yet to set a premiere date for the sophomore chapter.

