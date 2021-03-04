The Haunting of Bly Manor actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth to voice Pinocchio in Disney's live-action adaptation
Disney's Pinnochio, a modern take on the fairy tale, will begin production this month in the UK and then debut on Disney Plus.
Child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, known for The Haunting of Bly Manor and Flora and Ulysses, has been tapped to voice the title character of Pinocchio in Disney's live-action feature adaptation.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-nominated actor Cynthia Erivo will play the Blue Fairy and Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt will essay the role of the wisecracking Jiminy Cricket.
The trio join Tom Hanks, who is playing Geppetto the woodcarver, and has been associated with the long-gestating project since 2018.
Academy Award-winning veteran filmmaker Robert Zemeckis will direct from a new draft of the screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz.
The project marks the reunion of Zemeckis and Gordon-Levitt after the 2015 biographical drama The Walk.
Dolemite Is My Name star Keegan-Michael Key voice features as the con-artist fox Honest John, with The Sopranos alum Lorraine Bracco lending her voice for Sofia the Seagull, a new character.
The original animated movie, which released in 1940, revolves around Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.
The modern take, a combination of live-action and heavy visual effects, will begin production this month in the UK and will debut on Disney Plus, the streamer platform from the studio.
Andrew Miano and Weitz are producing through their company Depth of Field along with Zemeckis' Imagemovers.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Disney+ Hotstar series Kamathipura, starring Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani, to release on 8 March
Set in and around Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura chronicles a woman police officer's pursuit to unearth a mystery around a serial killer.
WandaVision on Disney+ Hotstar Premium is TV’s latest diversion from the pandemic — and its best metaphor
WandaVision excels as both bittersweet romance and horror, playing off our dual relationship with family sitcoms: we return to them as a place of familiarity and comfort, even though they’re uncanny and false.
Marvel Studios' Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 11 June
Six episodes long, Loki will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Hiddleston's titular anti-hero at its centre.