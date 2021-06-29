Other trailers to release include Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Apple TV Plus show Foundation and Disney+Hotstar's Collar Bomb.

This week, Marvel has released the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero. The trailer of the second instalment of Ted Lasso was also dropped earlier last week.

Check out all the trailers here

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of the first chapter of Fear Street for its slasher horror trilogy, an adaptation of the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Split into three parts to debut each on a Friday night starting this week, Fear Street will explore the terrors that torment a small town for centuries.

The official synopsis reads, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets."

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 will debut on 2 July on Netflix.

Ted Lasso Season 2

AppleTV unveiled the trailer of the second season of Jason Sudeikis-starrer Ted Lasso. In the second instalment, Coach Lasso is back with his team, AFC Richmond, that will face the wrath of 'Led Tasso' this time. Last season ended with AFC Richmond being demoted to a lower league. Hence, to make the team perform better, Lasso stops playing good cop and decides to show his bad cop techniques.

The first episode of season 2 will premiere on 23 July, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

The Harder They Fall

Netflix has released the first trailer of The Harder They Fall, a new Western action flick starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, who co-wrote the script with Boaz Yakin, the film sees Majors plays Nat Love, an outlaw whose sworn enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) has just been broken out of jail. Vowing revenge, Love and his gang plan to hunt Rufus across the Wild West.

Jay-Z serves as a producer alongside James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel. The movie is slated to release later this year, Netflix announced.

Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The trailer of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released earlier this week. The film marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero.

The clip sees Shang-Chi coming face-to-face with the Ten Rings organisation, led by the mysterious warlord Wenwu, known as the Mandarin (played by Hong Kong actor Tony Leung). The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Foundation

Jared Harris and Lee Pace-starrer Apple TV Plus show Foundation will premiere on 24 September, the streaming platform has announced. Also starring Indian actors Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games fame and Pravessh Rana, the trailer of the sci-fi drama series was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

Based on Isaac Asimov's book series of the same name, Foundation revolves around the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris will be seen as Hari Seldon, a math genius who predicts the demise of the empire, while Pace will portray the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Sait, who plays the role of Phara, a Seldon supporter, in the series.

Schmigadoon

Keegan Michael Key and Cecily Strong play a couple who accidentally find themselves trapped in a musical until they find true love. This six-episode series has an all-star cast including Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cummings, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, and Martin Short.

Schmigadoon releases on AppleTV+ on 16 July, with new episodes every Friday.

Collar Bomb

Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb sees Jimmy Shergill take the centrestage as cop Manoj Hesi who is unwittingly forced to follow the commands of a suicide bomber who threatens to blow up a school.

Collar Bomb will release on 9 July on Disney+Hotstar.