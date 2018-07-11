You are here:

The Handmaid's Tale makers cancel line of wine inspired by female leads following social media backlash

FP Staff

Jul,11 2018 12:14:32 IST

Hours after launching a line of wine inspired by three strong female leads of the dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale creators Lot18 and MGM cancelled the collection, owing to social media backlash, a report in Entertainment Weekly said.

The three wines inspired by Offred, Ofglen and Serena Joy from the dystopian series, The Handmaid's Tale. Twitter

Two reds celebrating Offred and Ofglen, played by Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel and one white wine in tribute to Yvonne Strahovski's character Serena Joy were set to be launched by the wine seller Lot18 and the makers of the Hulu series, MGM.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Offred's 2017 Pays d’Oc Pinot Noir was described as “rich and complex" while Ofglen, one of Gilead’s most rebellious handmaids inspired the 2017 Rogue Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, which featured "concentrated flavors of cherry, plum and coffee bean that give way to a warm, spicy finish." Serena Joy’s 2016 Bordeaux Blanc was “sophisticated, traditional and austere," just like her character on the show.

Lot18 has previously created wines celebrating The Walking Dead and the Facebook forum What Would Virginia Woolf Do. However, the wines garnered severe criticism from Twitterati who have described the promotion as "tone deaf" and "egregious capitalism at worst," the report said.

The series, adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name is a dystopian tale about a totalitarian regime in the fictional land of Gilead that has overthrown the United States government and forces fertile women to reproduce by staying in concubinage with strange men and their wives.

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Hulu.

