The Grudge, Nicolas Pesce's reboot of iconic 2004 horror movie, to hit Indian theatres on 3 January, 2020

Sony Pictures has unveiled the release date of director Nicolas Pesce’s forthcoming horror reboot film The Grudge, along with a short clip from the film. The movie has been slated to open on 3 January, 2o20. This is the fourth instalment in The Grudge film franchise.

The minute-long clip, dropped along with the release date, gives an extended look into the terrifying bathroom scene, starring John Cho's character Peter Spencer. Also starring Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver, the events of the reboot take place at the same time as those of the 2004 film.

Check out the clip here

Born of rage, #TheGrudge will grab you and never let go. Get tickets now to see the most twisted chapter yet, in theaters January 3. pic.twitter.com/IK32jUWWub — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) December 17, 2019

The makers have also unveiled a new poster and a motion poster from the movie, featuring the iconic wet hair. Check them out here

From Sam Raimi, the producer of #DontBreathe and #EvilDead... #TheGrudge - a supernatural horror film - to release on 3 Jan 2020... Trailer out now. pic.twitter.com/06CQffSKBW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

She’ll never let you go. Get tickets now for the new R-rated #TheGrudge, in theaters January 3 – and don’t go alone! 🎟️ → https://t.co/PZHMn5sLRm pic.twitter.com/Pu38K2eFsJ — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) December 13, 2019

The Grudge is executive produced by Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman of Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Romel Adam is overseeing the movie for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa is overseeing it for Good Universe.

The reboot of The Grudge is not surprising as it was essentially the pioneering film in a series of prolific English language adaptations of Japanese horror films like The Ring in the 2000s. The original English film came out in 2004 with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead. It was a remake of the 2002 Japanese movie Ju-On.

Nicolas Pesce's other directorial credits include Piercing, starring Mia Wasikowska, and his 2016 debut, the terrifying indie horror The Eyes of My Mother, according to Variety.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 09:09:48 IST