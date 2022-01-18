The Great Indian Murder starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi will release on 4 February, 2022 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The much-awaited trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar series is out. The show promises an intriguing mystery with actors like Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha leading the cast. Richa Chadha will be seen as DCP Sudha Bharadwaj, while Pratik Gandhi plays Suraj Yadav, a CBI officer, who are assigned to unearth the mystery behind the murder.

About the trailer:

In the trailer, Richa and Pratik can be seen playing investigating officers who have been tasked to solve the murder of a politician’s son, Vicky Rai (played by Ashutosh Rana). The video doesn’t give the plot away, apart from letting you know that the person who died was not necessarily a good individual.

Check trailer here:

The official Instagram handle of Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer today, January 18. The caption read, "Every murder has a riveting story behind it. Here, there are six. This February witness a saga of crime, politics and vengeance - #HotstarSpecials #TheGreatIndianMurder - All episodes start streaming on February 4th (sic)."



Release date and cast:

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha, The Great Indian Murder also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami. The show will begin streaming on 4 February in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

Official synopsis:

An official synopsis of the show read, “Vicky Rai is the cunning 32-year-old owner of the Rai Group of Industries and son of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Jagannath Rai. Vicky gets murdered in cold blood at a party thrown by him to celebrate his acquittal in a rape and murder case of two shelter home girls. Six suspects surrounding his murder come under the radar of the case’s investigating officers DCP Sudha Bhardwaj and Suraj Yadav of Central Bureau of Investigation.”

“Vicky’s case has also put an unintended halt in his father, Jagannath Rai’s political career which he tries to win by fair or foul means, even after Vicky’s death. The Great Indian Murder is about exploring several versions of a single murder, a story that Sudha and Suraj weave through their investigations,” it added.

Is it an adaptation?

The Hotstar Specials thriller has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup’s riveting novel, Six Suspects.