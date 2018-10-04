The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family trailer: ALTBalaji's upcoming drama is packed with funny quirks

ALTBalaji recently launched the trailer of their much awaited show The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family in the presence of Nachiket Pantvaidya and actors Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Shriswara Dubey along with the entire cast of the show.

As the name suggests, the story is about a not-so-perfect family, ‘The Ranauts’, who find it difficult to deal with each other’s imperfections. Packing on dark humour, the trailer is intriguing, quirky and hard-hitting. It also gives us a glimpse of an explosive performance by Kay Kay Menon, who makes his digital debut with the show, along with Barun Sobti and veteran actor Swaroop Sampat.

Much in the line of Kapoor and Sons, this family struggles and laughs at the same time. Menon and Sobti depict warring brothers who have apparently kept secrets for a long time and that has given rise to a certain bitterness within their family.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch Kay Kay said in a statement, “Its been great to be a part of a web series. Entertainment is evolving in terms of its wide spread and I am glad I could be a part of the change. The journey has been amazing and I am looking forward for the episodes to go live.”

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family begins streaming from 10 October, 2018. Watch the trailer here.

