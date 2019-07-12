The Great Hack trailer: Netflix Original documentary explores Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data breach

The trailer of Netflix's documentary The Great Hack was shared on Thursday. As the name suggests, it will take viewers through the Cambridge Analytica/ Facebook data scandal that came to light in early 2018. The film has been directed by Academy Award nominees Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim. The Great Hack had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019.

The documentary follows David Caroll, a professor in Parsons School of Design, former Cambridge Analytica employee Brittany Kaiser. Interviews of The Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr, who first exposed the scandal and the company's former chairman Julian Wheatland will also help put together the details of the massive data breach.

The beginning of the trailer sheds light on how viewers' data is being recorded in real time, and data is the most expensive asset in the 21st century. It also shows snippets from the courtroom proceedings and the incident's extensive media coverage.

Watch the trailer of The Great Hack here

They took your data. Then they took control. The Great Hack uncovers the dark world of data exploitation through the compelling personal journeys of players on different sides of the explosive Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal. In select theaters and on Netflix July 24. pic.twitter.com/DSMxzhJkvd — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 11, 2019

Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm harvested personal data about Facebook users beginning in 2014 via means that deceived both the users and the social media platform. The date was used by political organisations in an attempt to to influence the public mindset through political advertising. The firm has worked for Donald Trump's presidential campaign as well as the Leave.Eu, one of the organisations in favour of the UK's departure from the European Union. The Verge writes that CA has denied any wrongdoing, but shut down in May 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.

Netflix will premiere The Great Hack on 24 July.

