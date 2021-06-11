The Good Place star Jameela Jamil cast as supervillain Titania in Disney+ series She-Hulk
Jamil will play Titania, a supervillain first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984 and created by Jim Shooter.
Actor Jameela Jamil is all set to join the cast of Disney+s She-Hulk. The Good Place actor will be seen playing the supervillain Titania in the series.
The character was first introduced to the Marvel universe in 1984.
The series also features Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry in important roles. Ruffalo will repeat his role as The Hulk and Roth will return as The Abomination, the antagonist from The Incredible Hulk movie.
This much-awaited series is a legal comedy that revolves around lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner. She somehow inherits the powers of Hulk after a blood transfusion. However, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, emotional control, and intelligence when she hulks out. Meanwhile, Jamil’s character Titania has incredible strength and will be seen as a common rival of She-Hulk.
As per the script, Titania grew up small but ultimately gained super strength and endurance after being taken to an alien planet. Later, the Marvel heroes and villains battle it out, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
Jamil will step into a character that dates back to 1984’s Secret Wars No 3. Her character Titania was first introduced by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck.
Ruffalo is returning as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, a role he played in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.
Roth will reprise his role of The Abomination from the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk.
The She-Hulk series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao heading the writing department.
From starring on NBC’s The Good Place as socialite Tahani Al-Jamil, Jamil was loved and appreciated for her roles in Crossing Swords, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and DuckTales. Currently, she is hosting The Misery Index and also seen as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing/ballroom competition series Legendary.
also read
Bloodshot actress Eiza Gonzalez confirmed to headline thriller Wolf Country; Jennifer Fox to direct
Wolf Country is being touted as a "muscular thriller", where Eiza Gonzalez will play a young deputy officer.
Jennifer Lopez's production house signs multi-year deal with Netflix, says will develop content supporting diverse female artists
Netflix said they are looking forward to showcasing 'impactful' stories in collaboration with Jennifer Lopez
Ernie Lively, Sisterhood of Travelling Pants actor and father of Blake Lively, passes away aged 74
Ernie Lively passed away due to cardiac complications in Los Angeles on 3 June.