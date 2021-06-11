Jamil will play Titania, a supervillain first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984 and created by Jim Shooter.

Actor Jameela Jamil is all set to join the cast of Disney+s She-Hulk. The Good Place actor will be seen playing the supervillain Titania in the series.

The character was first introduced to the Marvel universe in 1984.

The series also features Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry in important roles. Ruffalo will repeat his role as The Hulk and Roth will return as The Abomination, the antagonist from The Incredible Hulk movie.

This much-awaited series is a legal comedy that revolves around lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner. She somehow inherits the powers of Hulk after a blood transfusion. However, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, emotional control, and intelligence when she hulks out. Meanwhile, Jamil’s character Titania has incredible strength and will be seen as a common rival of She-Hulk.

As per the script, Titania grew up small but ultimately gained super strength and endurance after being taken to an alien planet. Later, the Marvel heroes and villains battle it out, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Jamil will step into a character that dates back to 1984’s Secret Wars No 3. Her character Titania was first introduced by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck.

The She-Hulk series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao heading the writing department.

From starring on NBC’s The Good Place as socialite Tahani Al-Jamil, Jamil was loved and appreciated for her roles in Crossing Swords, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and DuckTales. Currently, she is hosting The Misery Index and also seen as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing/ballroom competition series Legendary.