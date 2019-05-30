The Goldfinch trailer: Grief, guilt and loss dominate this Ansel Elgort-Nicole Kidman drama

Grappling with grief, guilt and a sense of loss, Theo Decker (Ansel Elgort) goes about life trying to come to terms with his mother's unexpected death in The Goldfinch's new trailer. Having witnessed her demise at only 13 years, Theo keeps going back to the moment when his mother showed him a Dutch masterpiece of a goldfinch (Carel Fabritius 1654 painting of a small bird on a perch), only moments after a terrorist attack at the museum claims her life.

The trailer flashes to that day, juxtaposing with the flashbacks are scenes of Theo's current problem with drug addiction. “In Amsterdam, I dreamt I saw my mother again. Same beautiful, pale blue eyes. When I lost her, I lost sight of any landmark that might’ve led me someplace happier,” Theo says in the trailer.

Featuring Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Finn Wolfhard, Oakes Fegley and Aneurin Barnard, The Goldfinch has been helmed by Brooklyn filmmaker John Crowley.

After he is orphaned, Mrs Barbour (Nicole Kidman) takes him under her care. A kind and wealthy woman, she offers him maternal solace. Theo's friend Boris (played by Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard), the rich son of a Ukrainian immigrant, also reappears in his life later.

The Goldfinch is set to release on 13 September.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 10:10:09 IST

