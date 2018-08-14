The Ghoul sign is sparing no one

Blood, mysterious symbols, haunting vibe; Netflix's Ghoul seems to be taking over the city. The bloody Ghoul symbol was seen taking over the Sacred Games OOH, Netflix social posts and disrupting TV as well. Ghoul was sparing no medium.

Ghoul is a horror-thriller coming on to Netflix on 24th Aug starring Radhika Apte. According to Arabic folklore, a Ghoul is a demonic phantom or an evil spirit that blends in right with humans. The Ghoul is flaccid and can take the shape of any human. A human can trade his/her soul to call upon the Ghoul. It is also considered a fiendish Jinn who dwells in your past guilt, feeds on it and makes you feel remorseful.

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 20:16 PM