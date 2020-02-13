The French Dispatch, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Yeh Ballet, Most Eligible Bachelor: First looks this week

It often gets tough to keep track of all upcoming films and shows hitting cinemas and OTT platforms. Hence, we have scanned the internet to compile a list of all first look posters that released this week.

The French Dispatch

The first official poster of Wes Anderson's post-World War II drama resembles a magazine cover, and features the illustrated versions of the star cast. Anderson's frequent collaborators Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton are joined by Owen Wilson atop a bicycle, Benicio del Toro as an artist, Adrien Brody stashing cash in his briefcase, and Timothée Chalamet in a bathtub.

According to the official description, The French Dispatch is a "love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

The first look of Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was released on 7 February. Directed by Abhishek Sharma (The Zoya Factor, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran), the feature went on floors in January. The image features Dosanjh and Bajpayee stand in a train bogie, looking out. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, the narrative of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari revolves around marriages, and is shot in Mumbai, state reports.

Most Eligible Bachelor

After being a leading hero in films like Akhil (2015), Hello (2017), and Mr Majnu (2019), Akhil Akkineni will be seen next in Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. In the image, Akkineni can be seen crossing a New York City street barefoot. The film is slated to release sometime in April.

Yeh Ballet

The first poster of Sooni Tarporevala's Netflix film features Manish Chuhan as Nishu and Achintya Bose as Asif. This coming-of-age tale follows these two dancers from Mumbai, who are eventually discovered and trained to become international ballet dancers. The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Julian Sands. Yeh Ballet is out on Netflix on 21 February.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 14:09:59 IST