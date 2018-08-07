The Florida Project director Sean Baker reveals he has two films in the pipeline

Sean Baker, the director of Willem Dafoe starrer The Florida Project, shared plans on his upcoming projects with ScreenDaily.

He revealed that he has two films in the pipeline. "We may do them back-to-back because I’m very bad at jumping into editing. I always need distance. With every film, I’ve had producers and financiers who don’t mind me taking six months off before editing. This time we thought ‘maybe let’s make two films back to back and edit them both," Baker explained.

The first project, ScreenDaily writes, will be a character-driven drama set against the opioid crisis in the US. For this, the director has already secured a grant from a non-profit company Cinereach and the shooting is expected to commence in 2019. Baker said that his other project will be set outside the country and described it as 'a statement on the US'.

He also added that he refuses to shoot digitally for his projects unless it is with an iPhone. He is yet to decide whether he will choose film or a phone as his medium.

Baker plans to write one of the upcoming projects and collaborate with Chris Bergoch, whom he worked with on The Florida Project as well as his breakthrough film Tangerine (2015) as well as Starlet (2012).

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 19:46 PM