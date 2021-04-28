The Flintstones reboot in works at Fox; Elizabeth Banks to lend voice, executive produce
Fox network announced The Flintstones reboot will be titled The Bedrock and pick up the story 20 years after the original series ended
Classic '90s sitcom The Flintstones are getting a reboot with actor-director Elizabeth Banks set to executive-produce and lend her voice in the show.
Fox network announced on Tuesday that it was developing a reboot of the sitcom, which will be titled The Bedrock and pick up the story 20 years later, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The original series focused on the exploits of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, their daughter, Pebbles, their pet, Dino, and their neighbours Barney and Betty Rubble, along with son Bamm-Bamm. The series ran for six seasons.
In the reboot, Fred is about to retire and his now-twentysomething daughter, Pebbles (voiced by Banks), about to begin her career.
"As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club," reads the logline.
"Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn in a statement.
"Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today's audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth, and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really."
The script will be written by Lindsay Kerns, who will also serve as an executive producer.
