The Flintstones reboot adult animated series, backed by Elizabeth Banks, is in development at Warner Bros

Warner Bros Animation is working on a new The Flintstones adult animated series with Elizabeth Banks attached as producer. However, according to Variety, no network is currently attached with the project.

The Flintstones, which originally ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes on ABC between 1960 and 1966, followed the misadventures of the titular modern Stone Age family, comprised of Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, and family pet Dino. The classic, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, also featured the Flintstones' neighbours, the Rubbles -- Fred's best friend Barney, Wilma's best friend Betty, and their son, Bamm-Bamm.

The new Flintstones falls under Banks' Brownstone Productions' overall deal at Warner Bros TV which was recently re-upped. She's also an executive producer on Hulu's Shrill and produces and stars in the Charlie's Angels reboot that is set to hit theaters in November.

Flintstones-related kids series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosuars!, also from Warner Bros. Animation, is slated to premiere on the animation streaming platform Boomerang in 2020. It will focus on the teenage characters, Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble, from the original franchise, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the years, many new versions of The Flintstones have been created, including short-lived series like The New Fred and Barney Show and The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show. Almost 30 years after the TV series premiered, a live-action Flintstones film hit theaters in 1994 starring John Goodman as Fred, Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma, Rick Moranis as Barney, and Rosie O’Donnell as Betty.

A live-action prequel, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas was released in 2000 starring Mark Addy and Stephen Baldwin as Fred and Barney, who set out on a trip to Rock Vegas and end up meeting their future wives, Wilma (Kristen Johnson) and Betty (Jane Krakowski).

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 12:51:18 IST