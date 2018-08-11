You are here:

The Flash's Grant Gustin hits back at body shamers after picture of actor in prototype costume gets leaked

FP Staff

Aug,11 2018 14:52:17 IST

Grant Gustin, star of The Flash, has hit back at body shamers who criticised his looks after a photo of the actor in a prototype of his costume leaked online.

In a passionate Instagram post, Gustin wrote about his struggles with packing pounds to play the superhero, while slamming those who judged his physique.

— Updates/Drama/Opinion Page (@Stanningteaa) August 8, 2018

A leaked photo of the actor in a new Flash suit leaked online which was followed by people commenting that the 28-year-old actor looked unnaturally thin in the costume. Some even questioned Gustin's health.

"It’s a cool suit. That’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We’ll get there," he wrote. "As far as the body shaming. That’s what pisses me off."

He further wrote, "There’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk shit about a dudes body. I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can through out these seasons. I’m naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress."

Read this if you have good enough eyes.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

The Flash actor said he is happy with the way he looks. "Other kids who are build like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way."

