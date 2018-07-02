The Flash, Riverdale actors open up about racist backlash on playing traditionally white comic book characters

Actors Candice Patton and Ashleigh Murray have both developed a pretty big fan following for their roles as Iris West-Allen in The Flash and Josie McCoy in Riverdale, respectively. Yet, they have had to deal with plenty of hate from some small-minded bigots for portraying characters who were traditionally white in the comic book versions.

Appearing together at a panel at POPSUGAR Play/Ground Festival, Patton — who plays Flash's love interest in the CW show — said, "For me, Iris West was traditionally white in the comic books. So, you know, comic book fans are very opinionated, very vocal. So it was very scary stepping into that role when I started the show."

Murray echoed a similar sentiment. On Riverdale, she is part of the fictional rock band Josie and the Pussycats along with Asha Bromfield and Hayley Law. In the comics, Valerie is the only black member of the band whereas, in the CW series, they are an all-black group.

So, both actors received similar advice and were asked not go online or pay attention to what people say on social media.

However, Patton remains happy that despite all the hate, there are many who have embraced her and her character, adding, "I think what’s great is, you know, years to come, people will remember Iris West as being African-American. And that’s a really, really cool thing.”

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 14:04 PM