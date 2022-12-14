Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his much-awaited film Pathaan in January 2023. While this will mark the actor’s massive comeback after a hiatus of four years, he is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film reaches the mass. At a time when the entire country, especially sports lovers, is grappling with football fever with the FIFA World Cup closing into its grand finale, it seems like Shah Rukh is also gearing up to make his masterstroke and take advantage of the upcoming event.

According to a piece of news shared by an SRK fan page, ‘Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club’, the actor will be promoting his film, Pathaan at the World Cup finals.

The fan page which is followed by the actor himself states, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan during the FIFA World Cup final! #WorldcupQatar2022 #BesharamRang.”

Check the post:

https://twitter.com/SRKUniverse/status/1602732632261144578

While an official confirmation is yet to be issued by the actor or the makers, the news has already taken the excitement level among fans to a new level. This is not the first time when the Bollywood actor has promoted his film during a sports event. Earlier at the IPL’s pre-match show ‘Extraa Innings’, Shah Rukh was seen promoting his film, Chennai Express.

In the meantime, as soon as the post was shared, fans were crazy and widely shared the post. Many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

About Pathaan and FIFA World Cup

Speaking about Pathaan, it is an action thriller film helmed by director Siddharth Anand and features actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The teaser and the first song of the film titled “Besharam Rang” have already been released.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi and company have already made their way to the final after defeating a gritty Croatia in the semi-final match on Tuesday. Now the winner of the next semi-final between France and Morocco will face Argentina in the finals, scheduled for Sunday, 18 December 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.