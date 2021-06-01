The June streaming calendar also includes Loki on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Sunflower on ZEE5, and Shiva Baby on MUBI.

A new month amounts to the digital calendar brimming with new content, from horror and fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.

On Netflix, get ready to witness Dhanush as a nomadic gangster in Tamil-language action thriller Jagame Thandhiram, while on the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee's much loved show The Family Man in returning for the second season on Amazon Prime Video India.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and MUBI among several others in June.

Netflix

Feel Good Season 2 - 2 June

The dramedy’s new season follows Mae (Mae Martin) as she attempts to salvage her relationship with her girlfriend and move on from her past after a relapse.

The official synopsis reads: "Mae and George's complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?"

Also returning for the series are Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers, and Adrian Lukis, who will join new additions Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eve, and Eleanor Matsuura.

Sweet Tooth - 4 June

Netflix's comic book-inspired series, Sweet Tooth, is set in a post-apocalyptic world that sees babies born as half-human half-animal. The show follows Gus, a deer boy whose apocalyptic fairy tale takes him across the former US to meet the strange, wonderful, and not-so-wonderful remnants of society. The show is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet - 4 June

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation. It is presented by David Attenborough.

Awake - 9 June

Starring Jane the Virgin actor Gina Rodriguez, this dystopian drama follows the aftermath of a global event that wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, causing chaos to quickly consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is: can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind?

Lupin Season 2 - 11 June

Netflix heist drama Lupin, based on Maurice Leblanc's Arsene Lupin; Gentleman Burglar novels, has been a major hit.

In the second part, Assane (played by Omar Sy) takes revenge to the next level. At the end of part one, Raoul (played by Etan Simon) was kidnapped by Leonard (played by Adama Niane). The new instalment picks right from there where he is ready to go to any extent to rescue his kid from the kidnappers.

The official synopsis given by Netflix says, “Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger”.

Wish Dragon - 4 June

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities. Constance Wu and Jimmy Wong have lent voices to the Sony Pictures animated film.

Trese - 4 June

In this anime show set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Skater Girl - 11 June

A teen in rural India of Rajasthan must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship. The Hindi film is directed by Manjari Makinjay, daughter of veteran actor Mac Mohan.

Jagame Thandhiram - 18 June

The one and only Dhanush stars in JAGAME THANDHIRAM, a gripping drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, an epic story about a nomadic gangster who must choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home, makes its worldwide debut on Netflix on June 18! pic.twitter.com/jwKXMaWLmP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 29, 2021

The Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around Suruli (Dhanush), a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, and Joju George. It also marks the debut of actor James Cosmo, the Jeor Mormont of Game of Thrones. The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Fatherhood - 18 June Kevin Hart sheds off his comedic chops to tap into the emotional, serious side of his acting. The film is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin. It follows the story of Hart's character, a widowed new dad as he copes with doubts, fears, heartache, and dirty diapers when he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Directed by Paul Weitz, the cast also includes Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser. Ray - 25 June Netflix's upcoming anthology will be based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories that centre on themes of "love, lust, betrayal and truth", Ray will explore "vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character," said a press release. Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will feature in Ray. Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala are the directors onboard. Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for the screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunner. America: The Motion Picture - 30 June

Channing Tatum is George Washington! Olivia Munn is Thomas Edison! Other actors are other characters! Time to officially reveal the cast of AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE, crossing rivers to deliver you to a prosperous new horizon on June 30. pic.twitter.com/PWy1Yo62ms — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

America: The Motion Picture, an animated feature comedy includes a star-studded cast like Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

The film sees George Washington assemble a team of famed agitators, including founding father Sam Adams, scientist Thomas Edison, horseman Paul Revere, in order to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. The film’s official synopsis describes it as a "wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history."

Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man Season 2

The new season of The Family Man sees the return of Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari, who continues to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. However, this season, Srikant will be pitted against a new, powerful, and brutal adversary named Raaji (Samantha Akkineni). Created and Produced by Raj and DK, the new season of The Family Man also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sunny Hinduja among others.

Sherni - 17 June

Newton director Amit Masukar’s Sherni will see Vidya Balan in the role of an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi.

Mary Jane Blige documentary

An upcoming documentary on Grammy-winner Mary J Blige will release on Amazon Prime Video. The singer has won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards and has also received three Golden Globe Award nominations. Furthermore, she also received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song, becoming the first person nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year.

Apple TV+

Lisey's Story - 4 June

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, Lisey's Story is a thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

An Apple Original limited series, Lisey's Story is directed by Pablo Larraín, and hails from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros Television. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín.

Home Before Dark Season 2 - 11 June

In the sophomore season of Home Before Dark, Brooklyn Prince returns as a young, investigative journalist Hilde Lisko, who is now set to tackle a powerful corporation. Jim Sturgess stars opposite Prince in the series, playing the young girl’s father. It is directed and executive produced by Jon M Chu.

Physical - 18 June

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy series following Sheila Rubin (played by Rose Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see.

In addition to Byrne, Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

The first three episodes of Physical will premiere on 18 June.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Loki

Tom Hiddleston returns to portray the God of Mischief alongside Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius M Mobius. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Loki escapes with the Tesseract but is caught by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E Grant also star in the series directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron.

Loki releases will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

In the National Geographic series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, chef Gordon Ramsay journeys to some of the most incredible and remote locations on Earth in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures, and cultural experiences he will never forget.

Luca - 18 June

Disney Pixar's Luca follows two boys — titular character Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Glazer) — emerging from the sea and then turning into humans. Subsequently, they enjoy a memorable ‘human’ summer in a fictional quaint town called Portorosso on the Italian Riviera. It is directed by Enrico Casarosa.

MUBI

Shiva Baby - 11 June

Shiva Baby is an absurd Jewish comedy about a college student who runs into both her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend at a family funeral. The feature directorial debut of writer/director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby premiered at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

ZEE5

Sunflower - 11 June

Actors Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadda and Girish Kulkarni have teamed up for ZEE5 Original web series Sunflower. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the series is a whodunit revolving around a housing society by the same name, and its interesting residents.

BookMyShow Stream

Those Who Wish Me Dead - 10 June

Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, Those Who Wish Me Dead follows Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a smoke jumper fighting off the wildfires in the northern wilderness of Montana. Along the line, she encounters a terrified boy named Connor, who is followed by a pair of killers. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles.