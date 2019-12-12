The Family Man, Little Things season 2, Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah win top honours at Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards
The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards (CCSSA) 2019 took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The awards recognise talent featured in short films and web series of various languages and genres.
The ceremony was hosted by actress Neha Dhupia. Jackie Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Sohum Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Mathur, Shefali Shah, and Vivek Oberoi were among the attendees.
Raj and DK's The Family Man won the award for Best Drama Series and a Best Actor in a Drama Series honour for Manoj Bajpayee. Vikrant Massey and Dhruv Sehgal won the Best Actor in a Comedy/Romance series for Broken But Beautiful (ALTBalaji) and Little Things season 2 (Netflix) respectively. Shefali Shah bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Netflix drama series Delhi Crime, while Mithila Palkar won the same award for a comedy series in Little Things season 2. Little Things season 2 won the award for Best Series - Comedy.
Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven also won the inaugural special award for inclusivity and diversity.
Below is the list of the winners.
Short films
Best Film (Fiction) - Siblings
Best Film (Fiction) - Siblings
Best Director (Fiction) - Sheetal Menon for Siblings
Best Director (Fiction) - Sheetal Menon for Siblings
Best Actor - Naseeruddin Shah for Rogan Josh Best Actress - Shivani Tanksale for Siblings
BEST ACTRESS in a SHORT FILM goes to SHIVANI TANKSALE for SIBLINGS!
Best Writing (Drama) - Sheetal, Bejoy Nambiar, Arpita Chatterjee for Siblings
Best Editing - Rachit Mehta for Suno
Best Cinematography - Ayan Saxena for The East Wind
Series
Best Series (Drama) - The Family Man
Best Actor (Drama) - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man
Best Actor (Drama) winner Manoj Bajpayee shares his thoughts on winning the Critics' Choice Award for his performance in The Family Man
Best Actress (Drama) - Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime
Privileged and honoured to have won the best writer and best actress award.
Best Writing (Drama) - Richie Mehta for Delhi Crime
BEST WRITING (DRAMA) in a web-series... RICHIE MEHTA for DELHI CRIME!
Best Series (Comedy/Romance) - Little Things Season 2 Best Actor (Comedy/Romance) - Dhruv Sehgal for Little Things Season 2 and Vikrant Massey for Broken But Beautiful
We have a tie now because both of them were so good, we just had to! BEST ACTORS (COMEDY/ROMANCE) - Dhruv Sehgal Little Things S02 & Vikrant Massey Broken But Beautiful!
Best Actress (Comedy/Romance) - Mithila Palkar for Little Things Season 2
Best Writing (Comedy/Romance) - Dhruv Sehgal for Little Things Season 2
Best Series (Unscripted) - This is My Hood
Best Cinematography - Swapnil S Sonawane and Sylvester Fonseca for Sacred Games Season 2
Best Music - Gaurav Raina for Made in Heaven
