The Family Man, Little Things season 2, Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah win top honours at Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards

The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards (CCSSA) 2019 took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The awards recognise talent featured in short films and web series of various languages and genres.

The ceremony was hosted by actress Neha Dhupia. Jackie Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Sohum Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Mathur, Shefali Shah, and Vivek Oberoi were among the attendees.

Raj and DK's The Family Man won the award for Best Drama Series and a Best Actor in a Drama Series honour for Manoj Bajpayee. Vikrant Massey and Dhruv Sehgal won the Best Actor in a Comedy/Romance series for Broken But Beautiful (ALTBalaji) and Little Things season 2 (Netflix) respectively. Shefali Shah bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Netflix drama series Delhi Crime, while Mithila Palkar won the same award for a comedy series in Little Things season 2. Little Things season 2 won the award for Best Series - Comedy.

Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven also won the inaugural special award for inclusivity and diversity.

Below is the list of the winners.

Short films

Best Film (Fiction) - Siblings

Best Director (Fiction) - Sheetal Menon for Siblings

Best Actor - Naseeruddin Shah for Rogan Josh Best Actress - Shivani Tanksale for Siblings

Best Writing (Drama) - Sheetal, Bejoy Nambiar, Arpita Chatterjee for Siblings

Best Editing - Rachit Mehta for Suno

Best Cinematography - Ayan Saxena for The East Wind

Series

Best Series (Drama) - The Family Man

Best Actor (Drama) - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man

Best Actress (Drama) - Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime

Best Writing (Drama) - Richie Mehta for Delhi Crime

Best Series (Comedy/Romance) - Little Things Season 2 Best Actor (Comedy/Romance) - Dhruv Sehgal for Little Things Season 2 and Vikrant Massey for Broken But Beautiful

Best Actress (Comedy/Romance) - Mithila Palkar for Little Things Season 2

Best Writing (Comedy/Romance) - Dhruv Sehgal for Little Things Season 2

Best Series (Unscripted) - This is My Hood

Best Cinematography - Swapnil S Sonawane and Sylvester Fonseca for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Music - Gaurav Raina for Made in Heaven

