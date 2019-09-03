The Family Man: First look poster featuring Manoj Bajpayee unveiled ahead of trailer release

The first look poster of Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon Prime India Original Series, The Family Man, was released on Tuesday.

Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari, an agent with the National Intelligence Agency, seems to be on a lookout for danger as he holds a gun in a grime streaked jacket. This image has been laid over yellowed newspaper clippings. According to a press release, the image has been shot via a phone camera.

The Family Man has been created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, known for films like Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, and Stree. The trailer for the show will be out on 5 September.

Here is the first poster of the show.

The writer-producer duo had previously described Tiwari as "a James Bond living in Chembur." They had also said that the story has been inspired by real-life incidents.

Indo-Asian News Service had reported that The Family Man is about the journey of a middle-class middle-aged man who is trying to balance his family life with his wife and children, and at the same time, is fighting against terrorism. The story pans from Kerala to Kashmir, and goes to Balochistan and beyond, capturing the constant political changes happening around the world.

"Everything is happening in a deglamourised fashion, close to reality and not in slow-motion, something that we are familiar with while watching Bollywood cinema. So, he (Manoj's character) does not have a cool car, but travels by local train, and he arranges a home loan to buy a bigger house," Krishna had said.

The cast also includes National Award winner Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others.

The Family Man will premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime in September. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India, and in 200 other countries.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 12:24:01 IST