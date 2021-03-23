The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is 'most watched series premiere ever' on Disney Plus, announces streamer

Disney+ said that WandaVision, The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Falcon and The White Soldier are the streaming service’s top three most-watched weekend premieres.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been an immediate hit since it debuted last week. So much so that American OTT platform Disney+ has ranked Marvel’s live-action presentation as the most-watched series ever during its opening weekend, reports Deadline.

The report adds, WandaVision, The Mandalorian Season 2 along with The Falcon and The White Soldier are the streaming service’s top three most-watched weekend premieres.

Read more it here

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens as most watched series premiere ever on @DisneyPlus. Read more: https://t.co/z1zO7Rjikv pic.twitter.com/esVMwO33U0 — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 22, 2021

Featuring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, the six-episode show was released worldwide on 19 March. The duo, who last starred together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, has opted to face the realities of a post-Blip world in the series. They team up for a global adventure that tests their survival skills as well as their patience.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to release more series’ in the coming months, including Loki on 11 June. Hawkeye and Ms Marvel are expected to hit screens later this year.

WandaVision, released early this year, was also a major hit when it debuted in Disney+. But The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had 759,000 US households tuning in for it on Friday, leaving behind the Elizabeth Olsen starrer, which had managed to garner 655,000 households on its premiere day, 15 January.