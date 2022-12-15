The explosive OTT debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their much-loved docu-series Harry & Meghan has left the world stunned. Released in two volumes, the first volume of the series is in its debut week, while the second volume which is the last three episodes of the docu-series premiered today on Netflix. For the unversed, Harry & Meghan is the documentary on the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal couple has always enthralled their fans and followers, and now they have responded by making the series the most-watched show on the platform. Yes, you read that right. According to the latest media report, Harry & Meghan was watched for a total of 81.55 million hours in the first week.

Released last Thursday, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan exhibited the couple criticising the Royal family for failing to protect the Duchess and the Duke’s mother, the late Princess Diana, against tabloid excesses. Citing a press release by Netflix, the media reported that in its first week of the premiere the docuseries appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 nations and was number one in the United Kingdom. Not only this but also the docuseries was standing tall among the most-watched series on the OTT platform across the globe. It must be noted that Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday, which is a comedy horror series and a spinoff of The Addams Family, was way ahead with 1 billion views.

It will be interesting to witness the audience’s response towards the second volume, which premiered on 15 December on Netflix. In the trailer of the second volume, which was released on 12 December, Prince Harry was seen accusing the Royal family of “institutional gaslighting”. The Duke claimed that while they were telling lies to protect his elder brother Prince William, they weren’t ready to tell the truth to protect him. In addition, Meghan in a separate clip was heard claiming that she was “fed to the wolves” after the couple quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America. It is also reported that after the release of both trailers, the feud between the two brothers has escalated and now they aren’t on talking terms.

