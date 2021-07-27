The Exorcist trilogy announced: All you need to know, from Ellen Burstyn reprising role from 1973 classic, to David Gordon Green directing
Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will star alongside Ellen Burstyn in the upcoming sequel to The Exorcist.
Universal Pictures has reportedly closed a deal of over $400 million to buy the worldwide rights to the newly announced Exorcist trilogy.
Here's all you need to know about the highly-anticipated trilogy.
The background
- In December 2020, it was reported that David Gordon Green would helm a sequel to Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions’ The Exorcist.
- incidentally, Green was also the director of Halloween (2018), the slasher movie that was spun into a trilogy with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, scheduled to release this year and in the next, respectively.
- Green is also the scribe on the movies, reports Indiewire. He had earlier confirmed that he finished scripting the first movie during the pandemic.
Ellen Burstyn makes a comeback
- Like Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role in the Halloween trilogy, the original star Ellen Burstyn of The Exorcist will return as Chris MacNeil, the mother of the then 12-year-old Reagen.
- Leslie Odom Jr. will star as the father of a child possessed by demonic forces who seek MacNeil out for her help.
What to expect from the trilogy
- According to a New York Times report, the first film will release in theatres in 2023, while the subsequent ones will debut on Peacock, Universal's streaming platform.
- This is not the first time the smash hit movie has spawned sequels. The film went on to have three direct sequels, a prequel, and then a TV show. However, Gordon's version of the franchise will continue the same story of William Friedkin's 1973 original.
- Speaking in an interview, Gordon had previously said, "I like all the Exorcist movies, It’s not like I’m saying, ‘Pretend that The Exorcist 2 never happened.’ That’s fine to exist. They’re all fine to exist, and I enjoy all of them.”
