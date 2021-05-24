'Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now,' the Eternals say, making their appearances.

The teaser trailer for The Eternals was released by Marvel Studios on Monday, 24 May 2021. Clocking in at a shade over two minutes, the trailer for the 26th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, introduces the new race of superheroes at the centre of this story.

The Eternals are a group of immortal aliens, who have been living among humans while hiding the powers bestowed on them by higher celestial beings. The plot sees them reunite to square off against a grave threat to humanity in the form of their malevolent counterparts, The Deviants.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now," the Eternals say, making their appearances, while Skeeter Davis' 'The End of the World' plays presciently and mournfully in the background.

The star-studded cast — who we see in brief vignettes in this teaser trailer — includes Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

While each of these characters is introduced separately, the teaser trailer also includes a glimpse of their reunion, with The Eternals joking about who among them might lead the Avengers in the absence of Iron Man and Captain America — Ikaris (Madden) seems to think he'd be the natural choice.

The Eternals is slated to release this November.