The End of the F***ing World season 2: Teaser hints at a darker journey ahead for James and Alyssa

Netflix announced the return of its popular show, The End of the F***ing World, for a second season. Netflix released a teaser on its official Facebook page to notify fans about the new season and on its Twitter page it gave the first look of the series.

"The End of The F***ing World" has been renewed for Season 2, which Charlie Covell will once again write. pic.twitter.com/xvG3nYAkLy — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 21, 2018

The teaser gives a glimpse of its lead protagonists James and Alyssa respectively played by Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden. James is shown running in slow motion with a troubled expression on his face while Alyssa is seen screaming something out to him. A vague image of another man is seen behind Alyssa which is promptly followed by the loud noise of a gunshot. This essentially is a hint that the narrative may now delve into darker territories.

The first season of the Netflix show charted the journey of the two teens as they embarked on a road trip which consisted of a plethora of violent events and encounters. The journey finally ends at a point which is both hilarious and dark. They are even followed by two detectives, played by BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku and Gemma Whelan. The duo and their uncoordinated actions brought in a deeper layer of humour to the already sardonic narrative.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that during the official announcement, British broadcaster Channel 4 stated that the first season of The End of the F***ing World was the best-performing exclusive single series which was also the most binged show on its All4 streaming service.

The report adds that the second season will be penned by Charlie Covell and will draw from characters in the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 15:26 PM